Lagaan to Jodhaa Akbar: Top and lowest box office collection of Ashutosh Gowariker films

Ashutosh Gowariker turns a year older today. The popular director's epic historical-romantic drama film Jodhaa Akbar turned 15 years old.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Happy birthday, Ashutosh Gowariker!

Director, screenwriter, producer Ashutosh Gowariker turns a year older today on February 15.

Jodhaa Akbar turns 15 years

Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar which stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 15 years old.

Panipat

Arjun Kapoor's epic war drama film reportedly collected Rs. 34.28 crores.

Mohenjo Daro

Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde starrer period film reportedly collected over Rs. 58 crores.

What's Your Raashee?

Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra's romantic-comedy film reportedly collected Rs. 10.13 crores.

Jodhaa Akbar

This epic historical romantic drama film reportedly collected Rs. 56.04 crores.

Swades

Shah Rukh Khan's drama film reportedly collected Rs. 16.31 crores.

Lagaan

Aamir Khan's sports drama film Lagaan reportedly collected Rs. 34.31 crores.

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey

This historical action film reportedly collected Rs. 5.01 crores.

Baazi

Aamir Khan and Mamta Kulkarni's film reportedly collected Rs. 5.09 crores.

