Lahore, 1947 and more: Check out the interesting lineup of Sunny Deol's upcoming new movies
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 smashed many box office records and put him back on the map.
The film became one of the highest grossing films of the year and established Sunny Deol as a bankable star.
Sunny Deol is now swamped with film offers. Here's a list of his upcoming movies.
One of the confirmed films of Sunny Deol is Lahore, 1947. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
Another confirmed film of Sunny Deol is Baap co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and more.
Apne 2 is also on the cards. Sunny Deol once shared that the story is in place, shooting has to begin.
The second instalment of Maa Tujhhe Salaam has also been announced. The movie is expected to release in 2024.
Post the stupendous success of Gadar 2, the makers are now planning to make Gadar 3.
Whispers are being heard that Sunny Deol's Border is also getting a second instalment.
Sunny Deol has has a movie called Soorya in the pipeline. It is the remake of South Indian movie called Joseph.
Definitely Sunny Deol has once again become the director's favourite choice.
We await updates on the release dates of all his upcoming films.
