Lahore, 1947: Sunny Deol's next CONFIRMED after Gadar 2; joins hands with Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi

Here's all you need to know about Sunny Deol's upcoming new movie.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

The bankable star

Sunny Deol returned to the big screen with Gadar 2 and proved that he is still a bankable star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 massive success

Gadar 2 has turned out to be one of the highest grossing Bollywood films ever with its India Net Collection going past Rs 500 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol's next

Now, Sunny Deol's next film has been announced and fans can't keep calm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Team Lahore, 1947

Sunny Deol has joined hands with Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan for a film called Lahore, 1947.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meet the producer

Aamir Khan is going to produce this film under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. It is going to be his 17th film as producer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meet the director

Rajkumar Santoshi is going to be behind the camera. The film marks the fourth collaboration of director-actor duo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No clash with Aamir Khan

In the past, Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol have clashed at the box office thrice. However, this time they have come together for a project.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The big announcement

The announcement was shared by Aamir Khan Productions on social media accounts. Sunny Deol too shared it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lahore, 1947 deets

The details about the movie, shooting schedule, cast and more have been kept under wraps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To be a period drama?

Going by the title, one can expect Lahore, 1947 to be a period drama film. Sunny Deol excels in such films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol fees?

Meanwhile, post the success of Gadar 2, there were reports that Sunny Deol has hiked his fees. But there is no confirmation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chill time

Post Gadar 2, Sunny Deol took a short vacation with family. Guess it is time to get back to work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut film is neck-to-neck with Skanda

 

 Find Out More