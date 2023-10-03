Lahore, 1947: Sunny Deol's next CONFIRMED after Gadar 2; joins hands with Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi

Here's all you need to know about Sunny Deol's upcoming new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Sunny Deol returned to the big screen with Gadar 2 and proved that he is still a bankable star.
Gadar 2 has turned out to be one of the highest grossing Bollywood films ever with its India Net Collection going past Rs 500 crores.
Now, Sunny Deol's next film has been announced and fans can't keep calm.
Sunny Deol has joined hands with Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan for a film called Lahore, 1947.
Aamir Khan is going to produce this film under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. It is going to be his 17th film as producer.
Rajkumar Santoshi is going to be behind the camera. The film marks the fourth collaboration of director-actor duo.
In the past, Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol have clashed at the box office thrice. However, this time they have come together for a project.
The announcement was shared by Aamir Khan Productions on social media accounts. Sunny Deol too shared it.
The details about the movie, shooting schedule, cast and more have been kept under wraps.
Going by the title, one can expect Lahore, 1947 to be a period drama film. Sunny Deol excels in such films.
Meanwhile, post the success of Gadar 2, there were reports that Sunny Deol has hiked his fees. But there is no confirmation.
Post Gadar 2, Sunny Deol took a short vacation with family. Guess it is time to get back to work.
