Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Sushmita Sen and more stun on Day 2

Lakme Fashion Week day 2 was all about Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Sushmita Sen and others wearing stunning collections of designers. Here, take a look at the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023
The Tadap actress walked the ramp like a queen wearing in a baby pink lehenga of Anshu Creation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Aarya 2 actress walked for designer Anushree Reddy in an all-yellow ensemble.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen wearing an asymmetrical dress designed by Jajjabor. It had an amalgamation of red, orange and yellow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran actress walked for Shahin Mannan wearing a blazer top of abstract print and black pants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She wore a silver lehenga that had geometric patterns for Disha Patil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looked like a hippie wearing Eeshaa Amiin's creation. The popping-coloured bell-bottom jeans made her look like a hippie from the 60s.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looked regal in a red gown by Tarun Tahiliani that had a deep neckline. She kept her tresses wet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva was a showstopper for Siddhartha Bansal. She had worn a strapless multicoloured textured dress that had a stone-type neckpiece.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was a sight to watch in a sequin copper dress that had a crop top, a body-hugging skirt and also had a jacket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was the showstopper for Punit Balana in a pretty embroidered lehenga which one can wear for sangeet or reception.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
