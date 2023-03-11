Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Sushmita Sen and more stun on Day 2

Lakme Fashion Week day 2 was all about Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Sushmita Sen and others wearing stunning collections of designers. Here, take a look at the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

Tara Sutaria

The Tadap actress walked the ramp like a queen wearing in a baby pink lehenga of Anshu Creation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen

The Aarya 2 actress walked for designer Anushree Reddy in an all-yellow ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sayani Gupta

She was seen wearing an asymmetrical dress designed by Jajjabor. It had an amalgamation of red, orange and yellow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zeenat Aman

The veteran actress walked for Shahin Mannan wearing a blazer top of abstract print and black pants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diana Penty

She wore a silver lehenga that had geometric patterns for Disha Patil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki Koechlin

She looked like a hippie wearing Eeshaa Amiin's creation. The popping-coloured bell-bottom jeans made her look like a hippie from the 60s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita Dhulipala

She looked regal in a red gown by Tarun Tahiliani that had a deep neckline. She kept her tresses wet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjana Sanghi

The diva was a showstopper for Siddhartha Bansal. She had worn a strapless multicoloured textured dress that had a stone-type neckpiece.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha

The actress was a sight to watch in a sequin copper dress that had a crop top, a body-hugging skirt and also had a jacket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

The actress was the showstopper for Punit Balana in a pretty embroidered lehenga which one can wear for sangeet or reception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 secrets only true fans would know

 

 Find Out More