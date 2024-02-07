Lal Salaam: Top 10 things to know about Rajinikanth’s upcoming new movie
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Lal Salaam trailer was recently on February 5th 2024 and stars Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal.
The release date of the movie is set to be on February 9th.
Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of Moideen Bhai who is promoting religious harmony.
Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal portrays a Muslim cricketer facing discrimination.
The other cast of the movie includes Kapil Dev, Jeevitha Rajashekar, Nirosha, Vikranth, and others.
A.R. Rahman initially found the film script cringy and preachy but revised his opinion later after Rajinikanth enhanced the movie's dialogues.
The movie also marks Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's directorial comeback after eight years.
The trailer of the movie suggests themes of sports, community, and redemption.
The movie is expected to be a social commentary on the topic of discrimination and redemption through cricket.
The film's theme and performances anticipate a successful comeback for Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.
