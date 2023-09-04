Lalit Modi finds love in Ujjwala Raut after split with Sushmita Sen? 10 pics of the supermodel that scream hawtt!

Lalit Modi spotted with Ujjwala Raut at the wedding party of Harish Salve and Trina? Netizens wonder if he has moved on from Sushmita Sen to the stunning supermodelSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
After Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi has been linked to one more gorgeous ladySource: Bollywoodlife.com
In July 2022, Lalit Modi hinted that he is in love with Sushmita SenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In September 2022, he removed their pic from his bio. People wondered if it was over.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lalit Modi attended the wedding of Harish Salve and Trina. This is the lawyer's third marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being reported that Lalit Modi is now in a relationship with Ujjwala RautSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ujjwala Raut began modelling in her teens. Her father was deputy police commissioner of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has walked for all the major foreign luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Valentino, etcSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ujjwala Raut was also a Victoria's Secret angelSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a daughter Ksha from her former husband Maxwell SterrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
No one will say that Ujjwala Raut is 45Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ujjwala Raut lives in Paris with Ksha. Her sister is Sonali RautSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen has said that she is single and happySource: Bollywoodlife.com
