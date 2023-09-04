Lalit Modi finds love in Ujjwala Raut after split with Sushmita Sen? 10 pics of the supermodel that scream hawtt!

Lalit Modi spotted with Ujjwala Raut at the wedding party of Harish Salve and Trina? Netizens wonder if he has moved on from Sushmita Sen to the stunning supermodel

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Lalit Modi in love again?

After Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi has been linked to one more gorgeous lady

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lalit Modi moves on?

In July 2022, Lalit Modi hinted that he is in love with Sushmita Sen

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love too short-lived?

In September 2022, he removed their pic from his bio. People wondered if it was over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New GF at high profile wedding?

Lalit Modi attended the wedding of Harish Salve and Trina. This is the lawyer's third marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lalit Modi dating Ujjwala Raut?

It is being reported that Lalit Modi is now in a relationship with Ujjwala Raut

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian supermodel

Ujjwala Raut began modelling in her teens. Her father was deputy police commissioner of Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

International glory

She has walked for all the major foreign luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Valentino, etc

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lingerie model

Ujjwala Raut was also a Victoria's Secret angel

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Single mother

She has a daughter Ksha from her former husband Maxwell Sterry

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wow woman

No one will say that Ujjwala Raut is 45

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paris resident

Ujjwala Raut lives in Paris with Ksha. Her sister is Sonali Raut

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Single and happy

Sushmita Sen has said that she is single and happy

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bigg Boss 17, here are BB friends who turned foes after the show

 

 Find Out More