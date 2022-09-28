Celebrating Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary with rarest pictures of hers

Pictures of Lata Mangeshkar that are rare and highly treasured

Precious

Lata Mangeshkar is seen with her sisters Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar

Source: Bollywood

Masterpiece

Lata Mangeshkar at a recording studio

Source: Bollywood

Old is gold

Who knew that this innocent girl here would become nation's favourite in no time

Source: Bollywood

Memories

Lata Mangeshkar walks with an Aarti Thal in her hand. She looks gorgeous here

Source: Bollywood

Iconic picture

Lata Mangeshkar poses with legend Raj Kapoor

Source: Bollywood

Dog love

Lata Mangeshkar with her pooch

Source: Bollywood

Sibling love

Lata Mangeshkar gets clicked with her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar

Source: Bollywood

Teen years

Lata Mangeshkar in her teen years was absolutely gorgeous

Source: Bollywood

With Indira Gandhi

Lata Mangeshkar met the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Source: Bollywood

The forever bond

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle shared a great bond and we can see that in pictures

Source: Bollywood

