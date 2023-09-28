Lata Mangeshkar birthday: Top 10 rare pictures with Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan and more of her celeb fans

Here are some rare pictures of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with Bollywood celebrities.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar would have been 94 years old today but the film industry lost a gem last year when she breathed her last on 6th February 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha

Rekha is all smiles as she gets clicked with the iconic singer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebrity fans

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar are each other's fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Son like relationship

Lata Mangeshkar considered Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar like her son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

Kajol chats with Lata Mangeshkar at the 68th death anniversary function of her father Dinanath Mangeshkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is a big fan of her aaji Lata Mangeshkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meaningful conversation

Sachin Tendulkar in some important discussion with the singer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Silent Companion

Once Sachin revealed that Lata Mangeshkar is her silent companion as he listened to her songs while traveling abroad for cricket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Birthday buddies Lata Mangeshkar and Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A.R. Rahman

Two legends in one frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman Khan share the stage with Lata Mangeshkar at the Star Guild Awards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Srievi

Sridevi strikes a pose with Melody Queen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khushi Kapoor looks sophisticated in a white dress for Dior show

 

 Find Out More