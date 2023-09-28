Lata Mangeshkar birthday: Top 10 rare pictures with Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan and more of her celeb fans

Here are some rare pictures of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with Bollywood celebrities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Lata Mangeshkar would have been 94 years old today but the film industry lost a gem last year when she breathed her last on 6th February 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha is all smiles as she gets clicked with the iconic singer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar are each other's fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lata Mangeshkar considered Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar like her son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol chats with Lata Mangeshkar at the 68th death anniversary function of her father Dinanath MangeshkarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor is a big fan of her aaji Lata Mangeshkar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin Tendulkar in some important discussion with the singer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once Sachin revealed that Lata Mangeshkar is her silent companion as he listened to her songs while traveling abroad for cricket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Birthday buddies Lata Mangeshkar and Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two legends in one frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan share the stage with Lata Mangeshkar at the Star Guild Awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi strikes a pose with Melody Queen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!