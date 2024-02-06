Lata Mangeshkar's Top 10 songs that are forever etched on our memory
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
The most loved song by the singing legend is Lagja Gale.
Lata ji gave her voice to Ajeeb Daastan Hai Ye which became the most heard song of that time.
SRK and Kajol ruled people's hearts with their great chemistry in Tujhe Dekha toh ye Jana Sanam.
Jab Pyaar Kiya toh Darna Kya is every lover's favourite song.
The melody queen released another beautiful song, Aaj Phir Jeene ki Tamannah hai.
Madhuri danced perfectly to the beats of Maye ni Maye from Hum Apke Hai Kaun.
Hothon mein Aisi Baat was a superhit song back in those days.
Piya tose Naina Lage re was a perfect melody sung by Lata Mangeshkar.
Lata Mangeshkar brilliantly sang the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum.
Jiya Jale is another soothing song by the singing marvel, Lata ji.
Tere Liye from Veer Zaara is still loved by the masses, just because of the soothing voice of the great singer Lata Mangeshkar.
