Latest OTT releases this week: Top 10 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Sonal Joshi makes her directorial debut with the cheerful comedy-drama Sukhee. The title character in the film, portrayed by Shilpa Shetty, is the focal point.
In the gripping drama series Apurva, which is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Tara Sutaria plays the lead role.
There will be two releases for The Crown Season 6. This season's theme will be the royal events that took place from 1997 to 2005.
Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen, a.k.a. the superhero Flash, in the fantasy action adventure film The Flash.
The Thai romantic comedy film Congrats My Ex! is directed by Prueksa Amaruji. Bella Ranee Campen plays the part of Risa, who works with her friends to run a wedding planning business.
Watch Leo, the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, which is available on OTT this week, without fail. This action-crime drama film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.
A touching documentary series called Rainbow Rishta explores the lives of LGBTQ+ people in India as they search for and celebrate love.
Ten unique stories from the Taiwanese anthology series, At the Moment convey the essence of love in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ghoomer is an inspirational sports drama that centers on Anina (Saiyami Kher), a young cricket player who is about to represent her nation internationally.
Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan play important roles in The Railway Men. This series is based on the lesser-known real-life accounts of the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984.
