Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej reception guest list: Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and more to attend the Hyderabad do
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej got married in Italy on 1st November 2023.
The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members.
Their wedding photos are now going viral on social media.
Varun and Lavanya will host a special reception for their celebrity friends on November 5th.
Here are some South Indian celebrities who are likely to attend the grand reception.
According to News18, Rashmika Mandanna is also said to mark her presence.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will grace the occasion where her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya will also be present.
Salaar actor Prabhas will attend the wedding reception in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun who threw a pre-wedding bash will also attend.
Ram Charan will also grace the occasion with his father Chiranjeevi.
Congratulations to the newlywed couple Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej.
