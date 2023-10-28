Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej wedding: A look into their fairytale love story

Here's how Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej fell in love with each other.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej wedding

Tollywood stars Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are scheduled to wed on November 1 and have chosen Tuscany as their wedding destination.

Love Story

As they make preparations for their wedding festivities, let's take a closer look at the beautiful love story that brought them together.

First Meeting

The genesis of their romance can be traced back to the set of Mister in 2017, where Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first crossed paths.

Friendship Blossoms

Their initial connection was that of friendship, forged during the filming of the movie, gradually evolving into a deep and enduring love.

Secret Relationship

Despite their growing affection, the couple decided to maintain a veil of secrecy around their budding romance.

Second film together

It wasn't until they collaborated on their second film, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that the news of their relationship began to surface.

Attending Events Together

This marked the beginning of their increased visibility as a couple, as they started attending social gatherings and being spotted together at various events.

Niharika's Wedding

Notably, Lavanya attended the wedding of Varun Tej's sister, actress Niharika Konidela, in 2020, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Varun's Proposal

Fueled by their deep love, Varun Tej took a significant step by proposing to Lavanya on her birthday.

Parental Approval

Subsequently, they initiated discussions with their respective parents and secured their blessings for their forthcoming marriage.

Keeping it Private

Throughout their journey, they remained committed to preserving the privacy of their relationship.

Engagement

Their love story reached a significant milestone on June 9, 2023, when Lavanya and Varun celebrated their engagement, commencing their journey toward a lifetime of happiness together.

