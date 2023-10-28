Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej wedding: A look into their fairytale love story

Here's how Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej fell in love with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Tollywood stars Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are scheduled to wed on November 1 and have chosen Tuscany as their wedding destination.
As they make preparations for their wedding festivities, let's take a closer look at the beautiful love story that brought them together.
The genesis of their romance can be traced back to the set of Mister in 2017, where Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first crossed paths.
Their initial connection was that of friendship, forged during the filming of the movie, gradually evolving into a deep and enduring love.
Despite their growing affection, the couple decided to maintain a veil of secrecy around their budding romance.
It wasn't until they collaborated on their second film, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that the news of their relationship began to surface.
This marked the beginning of their increased visibility as a couple, as they started attending social gatherings and being spotted together at various events.
Notably, Lavanya attended the wedding of Varun Tej's sister, actress Niharika Konidela, in 2020, further fueling speculation about their relationship.
Fueled by their deep love, Varun Tej took a significant step by proposing to Lavanya on her birthday.
Subsequently, they initiated discussions with their respective parents and secured their blessings for their forthcoming marriage.
Throughout their journey, they remained committed to preserving the privacy of their relationship.
Their love story reached a significant milestone on June 9, 2023, when Lavanya and Varun celebrated their engagement, commencing their journey toward a lifetime of happiness together.
Thanks For Reading!