Law & Order and more Top 10 Hollywood legal dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Law & Order is a long-running American legal drama television series and it is now set for season 25.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boston Legal on Disney+ Hotstar is a blend of legal cases and humor at a Boston law firm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Better Call Saul on Netflix is a prequel following the backstory of Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How to Get Away with Murder on Netflix is about a Law professor entangled in a murder plot with her students.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suits on Netflix is a story of a non-lawyer working at a prestigious law firm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Good Wife on Amazon Prime Video follows a wife's return to a law career amidst her husband's political scandal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Good Fight on Amazon Prime Video continues the story of a law firm from The Good Wife.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Damages on Amazon Prime Video is about high-stakes litigation involving intense legal battles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Practice on Apple TV focuses on a group of lawyers in Boston handling complex cases.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ally McBeal on Amazon Prime Video shows a young lawyer's life intertwined with legal cases and personal relationships.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 15 bizarre and totally embarrassing mistakes in Bollywood movies
Find Out More