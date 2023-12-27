Lee Sun Kyun and other Top Korean stars embroiled in drug controversies
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Proud to be the King of K-Pop and a member of BIGBANG, G-Dragon has allegedly been charged with drug offenses. According to reports, his name surfaced during Lee Sun Kyun's probe.
In 2017, a K-Pop genuine idol named T.O.P, who preceded G-Dragon, entered a guilty plea and was given a 10-month prison sentence.
B.I., also known as Kim Hanbin, was kicked out of iKON and YG Entertainment after he confessed to purchasing LSD and marijuana.
The well-known Korean pop group Blackpink's singer Rose was charged with drug addiction. Later, Blackpink's parent business, YG Entertainment, vowed to sue anyone disseminating false information.
In the Academy Award–winning film Parasite, Lee Sun-Kyun played Park Dong-ik, the father of the Park family. Rumor has it that Lee was involved in a drug controversy.
PSY, who is well-known for the hit song "Gangnam Style," was detained in 2001 for using marijuana illegally.
On the grounds that he may have smoked and bought 826 grams of marijuana, the member of the K-pop group BTOB was placed on drug trial.
Yoo Ah-In, who gained popularity from the Netflix series Hellbound, was charged with using five different substances, including zolpidem, propofol, cocaine, ketamine, and marijuana.
Recognized for Kingdom 2 and Hyena, Ju Ji Hoon received a sentence for drug use that included six months in prison, a year on probation, and 120 hours of community service.
