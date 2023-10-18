Leo actor Sanjay Dutt and other Top 10 celebs who got married more than two times

Take a look at Bollywood celebs who married not twice but thrice or more times.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, after being married to Richa Sharma and Rhea Pillai, is now happily wed to his third wife, Maanyata.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan had Vani Ganapathy as his first wife, followed by Sarika. Later, he was in a relationship with Gautami Tadimalla until 2016.

Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar had four marriages during his lifetime, with Ruma Guha Thakurta, Madhubala, Yogeeta Bali, and Leena Chandavarkar as his wives.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover, apart from his marriages to Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget, has Bipasha Basu as his third wife.

Siddharth Roy Kapur

Siddharth Roy Kapur, a film producer, married three times.

Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali, not content with just one marriage, tied the knot three times.

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi, a four-time groom, has Parveen Dusanj as his current wife, who is 29 years his junior.

Vinod Mehra

Vinod Mehra, a heartthrob of the Hindi film industry in the 1970s-1980s, also went through three marriages.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra married three times in life.

Neelima Azeem

Neelima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor's biological mother, has entered into three marriages during her life.

