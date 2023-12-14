Leo actress Trisha Krishnan beats Nayanthara, Samantha on most popular Tamil actresses list
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Trisha Krishnan rose to the top of the list thanks to her standout role in Leo.
Nayanthara was second on the list. She starred in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
Pushpa actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in two major movies this year, Shaakuntalam and Kushi, and she finished third on the list.
Keerthi Suresh’s performance in Dasara helped her finish in the fourth spot.
South superstar, Tamannaah Bhatia was in fifth place, she was part of projects like Jailer and Lust Stories 2.
Sai Pallavi finished in the 6th position on the list, she’ll be soon seen in the movie Pushpa 2.
Actress and Film producer Jyothika also made her way to the list as she played a crucial role in the movie Kaathal.
Fan favourite Rashmika Mandanna finished 8th on the list, she was part of movies like Varisu and Animal and will be seen in Pushpa 2 next year.
Priyanka Mohan was ninth on the list and will be soon seen in the movie Captain Miller.
Bahubali fame Anushka Shetty was last on the list, she was part of the rom-com Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty this year.
