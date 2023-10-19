Leo, Adipurush and other Top 10 South Indian movies with big hype that disappointed fans

There was massive buzz around these films but turned out to be big disappointments.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay's film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj released today. Sadly, the movie has opened to negative reviews and is being termed as disaster. There was immense hype but fans don't seem happy with the new movie.

Adipurush starring Prabhas

Same was the case with Adipurush. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan was heavily criticised by fans.

Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India film received a thumbs down from the audience when it released on the big screens.

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas

Prabhas has been going through tough luck as his films are failing at the box office. 2022 release Radhe Shyam is one of them.

Saaho starring Prabhas

The 2019 film received the lowest rating. It got 5 on 10.

DSP starring Vijay Sethupathi

The revenge drama starring Vijay Sethupathi was highly awaited given that he is among the most versatile stars. But the film did not live up to the hype.

Thank You starring Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Malvika Nair played the lead roles. There was great anticipation around the film but fans weren't quite impressed.

Acharya starring Ram Charan

The film released right after RRR and it starred father-son Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together. Despite the combo, it failed at the box office.

Valimai starring Ajith Kumar

There was a great buzz around Valimai starring Ajith Kumar but fans were disappointed when it released.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

It had a star power of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. But the film got a rating of 5.5 on IMDb.

Odiyan starring Mohanlal

The story about a shape-shifter did not impress the audience much.

Cobra starring Chiyan Vikram

Fans were not very happy with the confusing screenplay of the film.

