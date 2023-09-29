Leo advance booking: Thalapathy Vijay movie creates a storm in the UK, Europe; beats Jailer

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming new movie Leo records a fantastic business in the west in advance booking

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming new movie Leo is set to hit theaters worldwide on 19th October 2023.

Worldwide advance booking

The film has already recorded an amazing advance booking business in the UK, USA and Europe.

Premiere show sales in US

For the premiere shows in the US, Leo has already crossed $100K selling around 5,800 tickets, according to sacnilk reports.

Biggest Tamil opener in UK

In the UK, Leo has emerged as the second-biggest Tamil opener after Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1. It is expected to surpass the record for the first position.

Advance booking in Europe

Lokesh Kangaraj's directorial has made a business of 68k Euros in Germany as a part of advance sales.

Surpasses Jailer

The film beats Rajinikanth’s Jailer record of earning Rs 66k euros in Europe.

Rs 1000 crore club

Considering the fact pace it is expected that Leo will cross Rs 1000 crore mark at worldwide box office collection.

Fanbase in India

Apart from the West, Leo will run well in India as the actor’s last movie Mster was well received.

Leo cast

Leo has a stellar ensemble cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, and Matthew Thomas among others.

Release

The movie will release on 19th October in multiple languages Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

