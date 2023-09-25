Leo Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay to join Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, beats Rajinikanth's Jailer in UK market

Thalapathy Vijay is ready and set to roar at the box office with Leo. Check out the advance booking report of Leo below...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay has loads of fans who are looking forward to watching Leo next month.
The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan to name a few.
Popularly known as LCU, Leo is the third one from director Lokesh.
Thalapathy Vijay has surpassed Rajinikanth starrer movie's collections 24 days before the release. While Jailer made £222,777, Leo is at £223,005.
Thalapathy Vijay is competing with PS 1 and PS 2 who are leading as of now. It can surpass PS 2 sooner.
The top stars in the UK are Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and going by the trend in the UK market, soon Thalapathy Vijay will join the two superstars.
By doing so, Leo will join Race 3, Chennai Express, Sultan, Pathaan, and Jawan to be the biggest openers in the UK.
As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay's movie has sold out 28,000 tickets with more than 20 days for release.
As per online information available, Leo will be released in about 123 locations in the UK.
The buzz is that Thalapathy Vijay starrer new movie has a total of 268 shows in the UK.
Thalapathy beat his own record that is, Leo has surpassed Beast's box office collections via advance bookings in the UK.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will hit the silver screens on 19th October.
Thanks For Reading!