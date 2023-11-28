Leo and other Top 11 revenge thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023

Leo starring Thalapathy is a crime thriller now streaming on Netflix.

Badlapur on JioCinemais about a man who seeks revenge for the loss of his wife and son.

Kahaani on Zee 5 is about a pregnant woman who seeks revenge for her husband's death.

Ek Hasina Thi on Disney+ Hotstar is about a woman who seeks revenge on her betrayer.

Kaabil on Disney+ Hotstar is about a blind man who seeks revenge for the assault of his wife.

Mardaani on Amazon Prime Video is about a female cop who seeks justice against a young girl's traffickers.

Raees on Netflix follows a bootlegger's story seeking revenge against a policeman.

Talaash on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop who investigates a case while dealing with personal loss and seeks closure.

Gangs of Wasseypur on Netflix is an epic saga of revenge in the coal mafia of Dhanbad.

Race on Netflix is a tale of rivalry and revenge among siblings.

Mom on Netflix is about a mother who seeks justice for her stepdaughter who was assaulted.

