Leo and other Top 11 revenge thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Leo starring Thalapathy is a crime thriller now streaming on Netflix.
Badlapur on JioCinemais about a man who seeks revenge for the loss of his wife and son.
Kahaani on Zee 5 is about a pregnant woman who seeks revenge for her husband's death.
Ek Hasina Thi on Disney+ Hotstar is about a woman who seeks revenge on her betrayer.
Kaabil on Disney+ Hotstar is about a blind man who seeks revenge for the assault of his wife.
Mardaani on Amazon Prime Video is about a female cop who seeks justice against a young girl's traffickers.
Raees on Netflix follows a bootlegger's story seeking revenge against a policeman.
Talaash on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop who investigates a case while dealing with personal loss and seeks closure.
Gangs of Wasseypur on Netflix is an epic saga of revenge in the coal mafia of Dhanbad.
Race on Netflix is a tale of rivalry and revenge among siblings.
Mom on Netflix is about a mother who seeks justice for her stepdaughter who was assaulted.
