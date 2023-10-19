Leo box office collection day 1 early estimates: Thalapathy Vijay's film to beat the opening of Jailer, Pathaan and Jawan?

Leo box office collection day 1 early estimates: Thalapathy Vijay's film to have a massive opening in India and foreign markets? Looks like records of Jailer, Jawan and Pathaan are in dangerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
The big film of Dussehra, Leo has released in cinema halls all over IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is being loved as Vijay is in top form, but people are disappointed with Lokesh KanagarajSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has made close to Rs 35 crores from pre-sales and advance bookingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
On the higher side, Leo could make Rs 140 crores worldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, the all-India gross of Leo should be around Rs 80 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is expected to take double digits opening in all the four South Indian statesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo looks set to beat Rajinikanth's Jailer which made Rs 48 cr worldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com
If it makes Rs 140 cr as predicted, it will beat the collection of Jawan [opening day]Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If it makes Rs 130 crores plus, it will beat PathaanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has recorded highest pre-sales for Indian movie in the UKSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has made USD 1.5 million plus as revealed by Pratyanghira CinemasSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!