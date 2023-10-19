Leo box office collection day 1 early estimates: Thalapathy Vijay's film to beat the opening of Jailer, Pathaan and Jawan?

Leo box office collection day 1 early estimates: Thalapathy Vijay's film to have a massive opening in India and foreign markets? Looks like records of Jailer, Jawan and Pathaan are in danger

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Leo box office

The big film of Dussehra, Leo has released in cinema halls all over India

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo review

The film is being loved as Vijay is in top form, but people are disappointed with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo advance booking

The movie has made close to Rs 35 crores from pre-sales and advance booking

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo day one estimate

On the higher side, Leo could make Rs 140 crores worldwide

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo box office day one

As per Sacnilk, the all-India gross of Leo should be around Rs 80 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo state wise box office

It is expected to take double digits opening in all the four South Indian states

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo box office Vs Jailer

Leo looks set to beat Rajinikanth's Jailer which made Rs 48 cr worldwide

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo Vs Jawan

If it makes Rs 140 cr as predicted, it will beat the collection of Jawan [opening day]

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo Vs Pathaan

If it makes Rs 130 crores plus, it will beat Pathaan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo Overseas

It has recorded highest pre-sales for Indian movie in the UK

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo in the US

It has made USD 1.5 million plus as revealed by Pratyanghira Cinemas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TRP Report Week 41: Big blow for Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes over

 

 Find Out More