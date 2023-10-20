Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film is biggest Tamil opener ever, beats Jailer, Jawan with STAGGERING numbers

Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film is off to an unprecedented start, it beats Jailer, Kabali and 2.0 in opening for a Tamil film. It also overtook Jawan and Adipurush in first day GBOC

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Leo Box Office Collection Day 1

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has taken a mammoth start at the box office

Leo Beats Jawan

It has made Rs 135 crores plus GBOC as compared to Jawan's Rs 129.6 cr

Leo highest opening

It has got the highest opening for a Tamil movie beating Jailer, 2.0, Kabali and others

Leo in Tamil Nadu

It seems it has made Rs 30 crores plus from Tamil Nadu. Ajith holds the record with Valimai

Leo Overseas

The movie is doing fabulous business overseas.

Leo US Box Office

It will be the first USD two million film for Thalapathy Vijay

Leo in Telugu states

It has made more than Rs 12 crores

Leo in double digits

The opening day is in double digits in all South Indian states

Leo Reviews

The movie has got mixed reviews from some fans and critics

Adipurush

It has beaten the opening figures of Adipurush as well

