Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film is biggest Tamil opener ever, beats Jailer, Jawan with STAGGERING numbers

Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film is off to an unprecedented start, it beats Jailer, Kabali and 2.0 in opening for a Tamil film. It also overtook Jawan and Adipurush in first day GBOC
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has taken a mammoth start at the box office
It has made Rs 135 crores plus GBOC as compared to Jawan's Rs 129.6 cr
It has got the highest opening for a Tamil movie beating Jailer, 2.0, Kabali and others
It seems it has made Rs 30 crores plus from Tamil Nadu. Ajith holds the record with Valimai
The movie is doing fabulous business overseas.
It will be the first USD two million film for Thalapathy Vijay
It has made more than Rs 12 crores
The opening day is in double digits in all South Indian states
The movie has got mixed reviews from some fans and critics
It has beaten the opening figures of Adipurush as well
