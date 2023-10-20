Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film is biggest Tamil opener ever, beats Jailer, Jawan with STAGGERING numbers

Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film is off to an unprecedented start, it beats Jailer, Kabali and 2.0 in opening for a Tamil film. It also overtook Jawan and Adipurush in first day GBOC

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023