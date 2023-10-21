Leo box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay starrer creates unprecedented record in India and USA

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Leo puts Tamil cinema on the world map.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023
The most anticipated movie Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay opened up to a massive response from the audience globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Being released on 19th October the film created an unprecedented record in India as well as at the international box office on day 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gangster drama amazed the audience as it collected Rs 140 crore globally on its release day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial saw a downfall on day 2 as it collected Rs 36 crore while the film minted Rs 64.80 crore on day 1 in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, the film hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office within 2 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Tamil cinema, Leo becomes the biggest opener in the international market beating Rajinikanth’s Kabali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo has now surpassed the impressive $3 million milestone in the USA, marking a significant achievement for Vijay's films in this region.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It stands as the actor's first movie to reach this remarkable benchmark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With this remarkable success, the film is anticipated to enjoy a strong performance throughout the weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo features, Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
