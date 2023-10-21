Leo box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay starrer creates unprecedented record in India and USA

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Leo puts Tamil cinema on the world map.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Leo receives a positive response

The most anticipated movie Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay opened up to a massive response from the audience globally.

Phenomenal record

Being released on 19th October the film created an unprecedented record in India as well as at the international box office on day 2.

Leo Global Box Office Collection Day 1

The gangster drama amazed the audience as it collected Rs 140 crore globally on its release day.

Leo box office collection day 2

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial saw a downfall on day 2 as it collected Rs 36 crore while the film minted Rs 64.80 crore on day 1 in India.

100 crore club

However, the film hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office within 2 days.

Beats Kabali

In Tamil cinema, Leo becomes the biggest opener in the international market beating Rajinikanth’s Kabali.

New Milestone

Leo has now surpassed the impressive $3 million milestone in the USA, marking a significant achievement for Vijay's films in this region.

Conquers overseas box office

It stands as the actor's first movie to reach this remarkable benchmark.

Expected solid weekend

With this remarkable success, the film is anticipated to enjoy a strong performance throughout the weekend.

About Leo

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo features, Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

