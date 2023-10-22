Leo box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay starrer storm continues, surpasses Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay Leo make impressive business at the box office.

Rupal Purohit

Oct 22, 2023

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo made a smashing start and it was worth the wait for fans.



Leo opening day collection

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial made a roar on opening day collecting Rs 140 crore worldwide.



Hit the Rs 100 crore mark

Within 2 days the film entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.



Leo storm continues

Leo continues even on day 3 as the film has managed to beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer.



Leo box office collection day 3

Leo has minted Rs 40 crore on day 3 of domestic box office collection.



Leo surpasses Jailer on day 3

Citing day 3 collection the film surpassed Jailer which had collected Rs 34.3 crore on the third day of its release.



Leo domestic box office collection

In India, the gangster drama has earned Rs 140 crore in 3 days.



Leo global box office collection

The film has made an impressive business worldwide earning Rs 212.7 crore.



Will Leo beat Jailer in total BO

With the speed in Leo's business, it is wondered if the film will surpass Jailer in total collection as Rajinikanth starrer collected Rs 604.25 crore worldwide.



Biggest Tamil film ever

Within 3 days Leo has entered the top 10 biggest Tamil films ever ranking in 7th position.



About Leo

Leo is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt.



