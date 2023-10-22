Leo box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay starrer storm continues, surpasses Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay Leo make impressive business at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo made a smashing start and it was worth the wait for fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial made a roar on opening day collecting Rs 140 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Within 2 days the film entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo continues even on day 3 as the film has managed to beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo has minted Rs 40 crore on day 3 of domestic box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Citing day 3 collection the film surpassed Jailer which had collected Rs 34.3 crore on the third day of its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In India, the gangster drama has earned Rs 140 crore in 3 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has made an impressive business worldwide earning Rs 212.7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the speed in Leo's business, it is wondered if the film will surpass Jailer in total collection as Rajinikanth starrer collected Rs 604.25 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Within 3 days Leo has entered the top 10 biggest Tamil films ever ranking in 7th position.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
