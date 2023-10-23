Leo box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay starrer remains unstoppable but fails to beat Gadar 2

Thalapthy Vijay's new movie Leo made THIS much in four days at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Leo is a hit

Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo has proved to be a box office success.

All about the Leo

The movie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj released on October 19. It stars Sanjay Dutt as the villain.

Leo box office - Day 4

As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk, Leo made approximately Rs 41.50 crores in India on first Sunday.

Leo BO - First weekend

The first weekend collection of Leo now stands at Rs 81.3 crores approximately.

Unable to beat Gadar 2

Though Leo did well on first Sunday, it could not beat Gadar 2. Sunny Deol's film made Rs 51.7 crores on first Sunday.

Leo opening day BO

Leo took a smashing start at BO as it made Rs 64.8 crores on day 1.

The pace slowed down

Though it was expected that Leo will mint massively over the first weekend, the pace slowed down.

Impacted by negative reviews?

Sadly, Thalapathy Vijay's film received negative reviews upon releases and it could be the reason why the film did not pick up the pace at the BO.

Leo BO - Total India Collection

Within four days, Leo has reached the mark of Rs 181.35 crores in India.

Leo BO - Worldwide collection

As reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Leo's worldwide collection so far is Rs 243.96 crores.

First Monday crucial

Now the first Monday numbers are crucial as the fate of the film relies on it.

Dussehra 2023 to give a boost?

With Dussehra 2023 falling on Tuesday, it remains to be seen if the film gets a boost in numbers or not.

