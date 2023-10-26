Leo box office collection day 7: Thalapathy Vijay to beat lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in just one week

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is doing spectacular business at the global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Thapathay Vijay starrer Leo has stunned everyone with its box office collection worldwide.
With every passing day, Leo is breaking records set by big films with the likes of Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and more.
Leo has minted Rs 12.50 crore nett collection at the domestic box office on day 7.
With the total nett collection in India stands at Rs 262 crore while the film has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial is set to beat the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer.
Jailer starring Rajinikanth managed to make a total business of Rs 604.4 crore globally.
Leo becomes the third highest-grossing Tamil film and will soon leave Jailer behind as it did to Vikram and PS 1.
Within a week's collection, Leo defeated Kamal Haasan's Vikram which minted Rs 415 crore globally.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer has also surpassed Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan which collected Rs 496.2 crore at the global box office.
Leo is a gangster drama helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.
