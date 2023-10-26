Leo box office collection day 7: Thalapathy Vijay to beat lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in just one week

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is doing spectacular business at the global box office.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Leo stunning box office collection

Thapathay Vijay starrer Leo has stunned everyone with its box office collection worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breaking records

With every passing day, Leo is breaking records set by big films with the likes of Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo box office collection day 7

Leo has minted Rs 12.50 crore nett collection at the domestic box office on day 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Total box office collection

With the total nett collection in India stands at Rs 262 crore while the film has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Set to beat Jailer

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial is set to beat the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer box office collection

Jailer starring Rajinikanth managed to make a total business of Rs 604.4 crore globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Third highest-grossing Tamil film

Leo becomes the third highest-grossing Tamil film and will soon leave Jailer behind as it did to Vikram and PS 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surpasses Vikram

Within a week's collection, Leo defeated Kamal Haasan’s Vikram which minted Rs 415 crore globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beats Ponniyin Selvan

Thalapathy Vijay starrer has also surpassed Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan which collected Rs 496.2 crore at the global box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Leo

Leo is a gangster drama helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 movies releasing on OTT Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in November 2023

 

 Find Out More