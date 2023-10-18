Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay beats Jawan, Thuvinu in the US; surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's tickets record too

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is going to release tomorrow. And even before its release, the movie had beaten several other movies and records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
The advance bookings of Leo have cooked up a storm. The Pre-Sales of Leo are humungous not just in India but also in the US and other countries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the latest updates, in USA Leo has surpassed $1M. It is the first movie to do that and just in the pre-sales.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie has beaten Jailer, Jawan and Thinuvu by doing a business of $1M in pre-sales.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed new movie is the second film to earn $1M in the USA. RRR is the other movie to do so.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Leo is the first Indian movie to gross $1M in the USA in 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's movie has surpassed Jawan in advance booking. It has sold about 16 lakh tickets. It is likely to sell 20 lakh tickets before the release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan sold 15.75 lakh tickets. Leo's Tamil shows have sold 13.75 lakhs. Telugu and Hindi versions have sold 2.10 lakh and 20,000 tickets, respectively.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite selling more tickets, Leo is behind Jawan. It ihas earned Rs 31 crores in pre-sales while Jawan earned Rs 41 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Hindustan Times report states Leo's ticket price is Rs 202 and Jawan was sold at Rs 251.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, Leo makers had requested the government to allow them to have 4 a.m. shows but they did not accept.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pre-release buzz of Leo is very high. Fans are super excited about Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan starrer movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!