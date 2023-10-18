Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay beats Jawan, Thuvinu in the US; surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's tickets record too

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is going to release tomorrow. And even before its release, the movie had beaten several other movies and records.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Leo Advance Booking 

The advance bookings of Leo have cooked up a storm. The Pre-Sales of Leo are humungous not just in India but also in the US and other countries. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo US Box Office Collection 

As per the latest updates, in USA Leo has surpassed $1M. It is the first movie to do that and just in the pre-sales. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo beats biggies 

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie has beaten Jailer, Jawan and Thinuvu by doing a business of $1M in pre-sales. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo is at par with RRR

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed new movie is the second film to earn $1M in the USA. RRR is the other movie to do so.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo is the highest grosser 

As per reports, Leo is the first Indian movie to gross $1M in the USA in 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo beats Jawan

Thalapathy Vijay's movie has surpassed Jawan in advance booking. It has sold about 16 lakh tickets. It is likely to sell 20 lakh tickets before the release. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan X Leo tickets 

Jawan sold 15.75 lakh tickets. Leo's Tamil shows have sold 13.75 lakhs. Telugu and Hindi versions have sold 2.10 lakh and 20,000 tickets, respectively. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo is still behind Jawan 

Despite selling more tickets, Leo is behind Jawan. It ihas earned Rs 31 crores in pre-sales while Jawan earned Rs 41 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo tickets price 

A Hindustan Times report states Leo's ticket price is Rs 202 and Jawan was sold at Rs 251. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo shows 

Recently, Leo makers had requested the government to allow them to have 4 a.m. shows but they did not accept.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo release buzz 

The pre-release buzz of Leo is very high. Fans are super excited about Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan starrer movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

