Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay movie to cross 600 crore by end of third week?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo has been shattering records for the past few weeks.

Released on October 19, Thalapathy Vijay’s film has already minted around 590 crores at the Box Office worldwide.

The movie continued its steady march into the 3rd week of its release.

Leo made 1.50 crores net in India on 21st day of the release of the movie.

The film could become just the second movie after Rajnikanth’s Jailer to cross 600 crores at the Box Office.

Leo became one of the top 5 highest grossing Tamil movies just behind 2.0 and Jailer as of right now.

The movie is set to face new competition as the Diwali weekend inches close.

In Tollywood, Jigarthanda Double X and Japan will be released to give competition to Leo.

In Bollywood we will see a major release, that is Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 is already set to perform well with the movie doing well in advance releases and has already made around 10 crores selling more than 3 lakh tickets.

