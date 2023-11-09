Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay movie to cross 600 crore by end of third week?
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo has been shattering records for the past few weeks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Released on October 19, Thalapathy Vijay’s film has already minted around 590 crores at the Box Office worldwide.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie continued its steady march into the 3rd week of its release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo made 1.50 crores net in India on 21st day of the release of the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film could become just the second movie after Rajnikanth’s Jailer to cross 600 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo became one of the top 5 highest grossing Tamil movies just behind 2.0 and Jailer as of right now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is set to face new competition as the Diwali weekend inches close.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Tollywood, Jigarthanda Double X and Japan will be released to give competition to Leo.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Bollywood we will see a major release, that is Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 is already set to perform well with the movie doing well in advance releases and has already made around 10 crores selling more than 3 lakh tickets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal beats Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan record in the USA
Find Out More