Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay starrer actioner breaks 5 records; to zoom past Jawan, Jailer day 1 figures

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is making money even before the release. It has broken 5 records already and is all set to surpass the biggest actioners of 2023.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Leo advance booking 

Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt starrer movie kickstarted advance booking weeks in advance and it is cooking up a storm that'll break every record. 

1 - Leo sells record tickets on BMS

On 14th October, Leo sold 82,400 tickets in an hour. In the last 24 hours, it has sold over 6 lakh tickets.

2 - Leo leads the Kerala box office

Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagraj's Leo has surpassed a Rs 7 crore figure with pre-sales (till October 16). It still has three more days for release.     

Leo Box office storm in Kerala 

The movie is expected to make a business of Rs 10 crore and thus beat KGF Chapter 2's record of Rs 7.30 crore on the opening day. 

3 - Leo to be the biggest Tamil opener 

As per a report compiled by India.com, Leo has already grossed the Rs 60 crore mark at the global box office. With four days in hand, it is eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark. 

4 - Leo to beat Pathaan, Jawan and Jailer? 

Thalapathy Vijay's movie has got fantastic advance bookings in the Gulf region. It has surpassed the $1M mark and is at par with Jawan, Pathaan and Jailer. 

Leo's competitors in the Gulf

Leo needs to beat Jawan which made $1.77M, Pathaan which made $1.62 million and Jailer, which did a business of $1.17M. So far, Leo has done a business of $1.06M. 

5 - Leo overseas record 

If reports are anything to go by, Leo is going to be the first Kollywood movie to do a business of $7M on its opening day in the overseas market. 

Leo screen count 

The producer of Leo had previously revealed that they are eyeing a record-breaking screen count. As per reports, Leo will be released in 20,000 screens worldwide. 

Will Leo be the highest Tamil grosser? 

Vijay's new movie needs to beat three of Rajinikanth's movies which are 2.0 (Rs 118 crore), Kabali (106 crore) and Jailer (102 crore). It will be history and a first for Vijay. 

Leo release date 

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is releasing on 19th October. It will enjoy an extended weekend due to the festive season of Navratri and Dussehra. 

