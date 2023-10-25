Leo Box Office Collections Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay storm continues to break records

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's new movie rakes in big numbers on 6th day of release, despite festivalsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Leo is a Tamil Action/Thriller Movie which was released on 19th Oct 2023 starring Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie broke the 100 crore mark on the second day of its releaseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie continues to rake in big moolah days after its release. It broke the 200 crore mark on the 5th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo was expected to do well thanks to the Dussehra holiday but failed to live up to the expectations as it only made 31.50 crore as per the estimates shared by Sacnilk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite not living up to the high expectations the action movie is still definitely a hit as it is well on its way to break the 250 Crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie started out strong on its opening day making a total of 64.8 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
On its second day in theatres the movie saw a massive dip making only 35.25 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The dip was expected to continue but the movie bounced back as the weekend hit, making 39.8 crores on SaturdaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The performance continued to get better as it earned 41.55 crores on Sunday, its 4th day on the big screenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Monday saw a slight decrease in numbers with 35.7 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has become one of the biggest Tamil Hits as it entered the Top 10 on the third day of the releaseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
