Leo Box Office Collections Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay storm continues to break records

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's new movie rakes in big numbers on 6th day of release, despite festivals

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

About Leo

Leo is a Tamil Action/Thriller Movie which was released on 19th Oct 2023 starring Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo Breaks Bank

The movie broke the 100 crore mark on the second day of its release

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 200 Crore Mark

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie continues to rake in big moolah days after its release. It broke the 200 crore mark on the 5th day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo's Box Office Collections on Dussehra

Leo was expected to do well thanks to the Dussehra holiday but failed to live up to the expectations as it only made 31.50 crore as per the estimates shared by Sacnilk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Still a Hit?

Despite not living up to the high expectations the action movie is still definitely a hit as it is well on its way to break the 250 Crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Opening Day of Leo

The movie started out strong on its opening day making a total of 64.8 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Second Day of Release

On its second day in theatres the movie saw a massive dip making only 35.25 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weekend Performance of Vijay's Movie

The dip was expected to continue but the movie bounced back as the weekend hit, making 39.8 crores on Saturday

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fourth Day of Release

The performance continued to get better as it earned 41.55 crores on Sunday, its 4th day on the big screen

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fifth Day of Release

Monday saw a slight decrease in numbers with 35.7 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the biggest Tamil hits

The movie has become one of the biggest Tamil Hits as it entered the Top 10 on the third day of the release

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kajol, Karisma Kapoor and other Top 10 most strict celebrity moms

 

 Find Out More