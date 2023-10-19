Leo box office prediction day 1: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to join these Top 10 Tamil films with highest opening day collection

New movie Leo released on Oct 19. Will it match up to the opening day numbers of these top films?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
SS Rajamouli's film starring Prabhas released in Tamil, Telugu and more language. Thus it falls in the list. It's worldwide opening day gross collection was Rs 217 crores approximately.
Rajinikanth's sci-fi film did a business of Rs 100 crores approximately on its opening day.
Mani Ratnam's period drama starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyan Vikram and more reportedly made Rs 80 crores of worldwide gross collection on day 1.
Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer had a bumper opening with its worldwide gross collection being Rs 72 crores approximately.
Thalapathy Vijay's film reportedly made Rs 70 crores worldwide on its day 1 of release.
Kamal Haasan's Vikram reportedly made Rs 66 crores worldwide on its opening day.
As per a report in TOI, the action thriller made Rs 65 crores worldwide on its opening day.
The next in line is the first instalment of Baahubali that released in Telugu, Tamil and more languages. The film reportedly made more than Rs 50 crores on day 1.
The worldwide gross collection of Thalapathy Vijay's film Bigil was Rs 55 crores approximately.
The film that starred Vijay Sethupathi along with Thalapathy Vijay made worldwide gross collection of Rs 52.50 crores approximately on day 1.
Now that Leo has released, there's great anticipation over its box office numbers.
It is expected that Leo will smash records of Jailer and more to be among the top. It is expected that the film will make more than Rs 70 crores on day 1.
