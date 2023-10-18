Leo box office prediction day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's film to beat Jailer, Gadar 2; will open at Rs 130 crores worldwide

Leo box office prediction day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's film to take a bumper opening of Rs 130 crores worldwide as per Sacnilk. A round up of its top marketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is all set to take a bumper opening globallySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Entertainment tracker Sacnilk has said it will make Rs 130 crores or more globally as per estimatesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In Tamil Nadu, it is expected to make Rs 40 to 45 crores on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is getting best ever opening for a Vijay film with reported Rs 10 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In the UK, it is getting highest ever opening for an Indian movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has crossed one million USD gross in the Middle EastSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic UniverseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It had already crossed Rs 40 on October 13-14Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of Antony DasSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Sarja is in the role of Harold DasSource: Bollywoodlife.com
