Leo box office prediction day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's film to beat Jailer, Gadar 2; will open at Rs 130 crores worldwide

Leo box office prediction day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's film to take a bumper opening of Rs 130 crores worldwide as per Sacnilk. A round up of its top markets

Urmimala Banerjee

Oct 18, 2023

Leo Box Office Prediction

Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is all set to take a bumper opening globally

Leo Box Office Prediction Day 1

Entertainment tracker Sacnilk has said it will make Rs 130 crores or more globally as per estimates

Leo Box Office Collection Day 1

In Tamil Nadu, it is expected to make Rs 40 to 45 crores on day one

Leo Box Office Day 1 Kerala

The film is getting best ever opening for a Vijay film with reported Rs 10 crores

Leo roars at UK box office

In the UK, it is getting highest ever opening for an Indian movie

Leo Box Office Abroad

It has crossed one million USD gross in the Middle East

Leo part of LCU

The movie is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Leo pre sales box office

It had already crossed Rs 40 on October 13-14

Leo's baddies

Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of Antony Das

Kannada flavour

Arjun Sarja is in the role of Harold Das

