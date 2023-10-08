Leo box office prediction: Thalapathy Vijay film to BEAT Jailer on opening day to achieve this milestone

Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo set to create a new box office record?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Leo unloading

With back to back major hits, fans are now looking forward to another blockbuster - Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The big expectations

It is expected that Leo will shatter many box office records. The trailer has added to the excitement of fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo advance bookings

As per the latest reports, Leo is witnessing a massive outpour in advance bookings in overseas market.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box office prediction

As per a report in tracktollywood.com. Leo is expected to do a business of Rs 45 crore plus on its opening day in the overseas market.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Record opener in Kerala

It is being predicted that the film will mint around Rs 8 crores plus in Kerala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karnataka box office prediction

As per the report, Leo will fetch similar numbers, i.e., Rs 8 crores approximately in Karnataka.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Telugu states

It is anticipated that Leo will make huge numbers in Telugu states. Approximately Rs 35 crores is what is being predicted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To set a record

If all falls in place and Leo stands up to the expectations of the audience, then the film can easily take a Rs 100 crore plus opening at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest in Kollywood

If that happens, Leo will be the first Kollywood film to get such a bumper opening at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Better than Jailer

Last big Kollywood film that received great numbers was Jailer. It made approx Rs 72 crores on its opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo release date

Leo is going to release on October 19, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bring it on

We can't wait to see this Lokesh Kanagaraj film. It stars Sanjay Dutt as the villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tejas trailer: Top 10 highlights that prove Kangana Ranaut film will do better than Chandramukhi 2

 

 Find Out More