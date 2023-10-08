Leo box office prediction: Thalapathy Vijay film to BEAT Jailer on opening day to achieve this milestone

Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo set to create a new box office record?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
With back to back major hits, fans are now looking forward to another blockbuster - Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay.
It is expected that Leo will shatter many box office records. The trailer has added to the excitement of fans.
As per the latest reports, Leo is witnessing a massive outpour in advance bookings in overseas market.
As per a report in tracktollywood.com. Leo is expected to do a business of Rs 45 crore plus on its opening day in the overseas market.
It is being predicted that the film will mint around Rs 8 crores plus in Kerala.
As per the report, Leo will fetch similar numbers, i.e., Rs 8 crores approximately in Karnataka.
It is anticipated that Leo will make huge numbers in Telugu states. Approximately Rs 35 crores is what is being predicted.
If all falls in place and Leo stands up to the expectations of the audience, then the film can easily take a Rs 100 crore plus opening at the box office.
If that happens, Leo will be the first Kollywood film to get such a bumper opening at the box office.
Last big Kollywood film that received great numbers was Jailer. It made approx Rs 72 crores on its opening day.
Leo is going to release on October 19, 2023.
We can't wait to see this Lokesh Kanagaraj film. It stars Sanjay Dutt as the villain.
Thanks For Reading!