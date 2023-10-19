Leo Climax: Thalapathy Vijay film's end scenes get mixed reviews; from 'Goosebumps' to 'Minus' [Check Reactions]

Leo Climax: Thalapathy Vijay and Arjun Sarja's final moments in the film get mixed reactions. While fans are gaga, others feel there was scope for more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Leo Review

It is the big day as Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie has released all over

Leo FDFS

Mixed reviews are pouring in for the film

Leo Climax

Fans feel just the climax of Leo warrants a trip to the cinema halls

Leo's ending

The unexpected ending of Leo has taken people by surprise

Leo's X Factor

Fans loved the youthful side of Thalapathy Vijay as Leo

Leo's 'underwhelming climax'

Many feel the climax of Thalapathy Vijay and Arjun Sarja is not upto expectations

Harsh comments on climax

Some have even termed the climax as minus and comedy

Leo: Neutral audience

The neutral audience feels first half is great, and climax is decent

Inspired by Aparichit

Some said it reminded them of Vikram and Prakash Raj's climax in Aparichit

Leo Box Office

The movie is off to a roaring start all over the world

