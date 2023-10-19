Leo Climax: Thalapathy Vijay film's end scenes get mixed reviews; from 'Goosebumps' to 'Minus' [Check Reactions]

Leo Climax: Thalapathy Vijay and Arjun Sarja's final moments in the film get mixed reactions. While fans are gaga, others feel there was scope for moreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
It is the big day as Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie has released all overSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mixed reviews are pouring in for the filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans feel just the climax of Leo warrants a trip to the cinema hallsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The unexpected ending of Leo has taken people by surpriseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans loved the youthful side of Thalapathy Vijay as LeoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Many feel the climax of Thalapathy Vijay and Arjun Sarja is not upto expectationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Some have even termed the climax as minus and comedySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The neutral audience feels first half is great, and climax is decentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Some said it reminded them of Vikram and Prakash Raj's climax in AparichitSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is off to a roaring start all over the worldSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!