Vijay Anthony's daughter Meera and more tragic celeb deaths that shocked the nation

The shocking celebrity death's that left everyone numb.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Vijay Antony's daughter Meera

Composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera reportedly died by suicide. She was just 16 years old. Her demise has left many heartbroken.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in 2020 sent shockwaves across the nation.

Sridevi

Sridevi's sudden and untimely demise in 2018 was extremely tragic. She died in Dubai while attending a wedding.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar reportedly died after suffering a major heart attack while working out. His death left everyone numb.

Nitin Desai

The famous art director died by suicide on August 2, 2023. He reportedly hanged himself in his studio in Karjat.

Sidharth Shukla

The Bigg Boss 13 winner died on 2 September 2021. His sudden demise came as a major shocker to all.

Tunisha Sharma

On 24 December 2022, TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide. She was just 20 years old.

Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan's death turned into a major controversy with Sooraj Pancholi reportedly facing abetment of suicide charges.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya reportedly died in a car accident.

Parveen Babi

The legendary actress who was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia was found dead in her house on 20 January 2005.

Chiranjeeevi Sarja

South actor Chiranjeevi Sarja reportedly died at the mere age of 35. He suffered a massive attack and breathed his last. His wife was pregnant with their child.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Famous TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee died by suicide at the mere age of 24.

