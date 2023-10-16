Leo first day first show fever: Thalapathy Vijay film set to break records in Kerala and other Indian states

Thalapathy Vijay film's first day first show sales at peak as advance booking starts

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Leo set to release

Thalapathy Vijay’s much anticipated movie Leo is set to hit theaters on 19th October 2023.

Leo advance booking

The advance booking started on Sunday and fans have shown great interest.

First day first show fever

The craze among fans is high as first-day shows have already gone sold out in Chennai.

Tickets sale in Kerala

More than 2 lakhs 22 thousand tickets sell happened only in Kerala.

Early morning fan show

Tamil Nadu state has banned early morning shows in the state but Kerala has 4 am show which got positive response in booking.

Pre-sales collection

Leo has recorded a pre-sales collection of Rs 3.82 crore only from Kerala.

Expected collection

However, the actual number of tickets sold in Kerala is yet to arrive and it is assumed that the film may earn Rs 5 crore from the state alone.

Leo surpasses King of Kotha

Reportedly, Leo beats Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha which collected Rs 2.97 crore in pre-sales.

Queues outside theaters

Fans are queuing up at theaters to book their advance tickets for Thalapathy starrer.

Leo craze in Sri Lanka

Not only in India, fans in Sri Lanka have also shown equal excitement in watching Leo.

About Leo

Leo starring Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt is high octane action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

