Leo first day first show fever: Thalapathy Vijay film set to break records in Kerala and other Indian states

Thalapathy Vijay film's first day first show sales at peak as advance booking startsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay's much anticipated movie Leo is set to hit theaters on 19th October 2023.
The advance booking started on Sunday and fans have shown great interest.
The craze among fans is high as first-day shows have already gone sold out in Chennai.
More than 2 lakhs 22 thousand tickets sell happened only in Kerala.
Tamil Nadu state has banned early morning shows in the state but Kerala has 4 am show which got positive response in booking.
Leo has recorded a pre-sales collection of Rs 3.82 crore only from Kerala.
However, the actual number of tickets sold in Kerala is yet to arrive and it is assumed that the film may earn Rs 5 crore from the state alone.
Reportedly, Leo beats Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha which collected Rs 2.97 crore in pre-sales.
Fans are queuing up at theaters to book their advance tickets for Thalapathy starrer.
Not only in India, fans in Sri Lanka have also shown equal excitement in watching Leo.
Leo starring Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt is high octane action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
