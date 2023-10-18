Leo First Movie Review Out: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film a blockbuster; Udhayanidhi Stalin drops big spoiler

Leo First Movie Review Out: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film gets reviewed by producer and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin. This is what he had to saySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay fans are celebrating the first review of LeoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He has given three thumbs up to Leo praising everyoneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He had words of praise for Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichander and AnbarivSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Udhayanidhi Stalin has almost confirmed that Leo is part of LCUSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh Kanagaraj has plans for Lokesh Cinematic UniverseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This means that we might see Vikram, Rolex and Leo together in the futureSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is expected to take Rs 130 crores WW openingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun SarjaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film should make Rs 40 crores plus on opening daySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie should get opening of Rs 10 crores in Kerala as wellSource: Bollywoodlife.com
