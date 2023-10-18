Leo First Movie Review Out: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film a blockbuster; Udhayanidhi Stalin drops big spoiler

Leo First Movie Review Out: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film gets reviewed by producer and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin. This is what he had to say

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Leo First Review

Thalapathy Vijay fans are celebrating the first review of Leo

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udhayanidhi Stalin on Leo

He has given three thumbs up to Leo praising everyone

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stalin praises team Leo

He had words of praise for Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichander and Anbariv

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo big spoiler

Udhayanidhi Stalin has almost confirmed that Leo is part of LCU

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo: Lokesh's big dream

Lokesh Kanagaraj has plans for Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram and Leo

This means that we might see Vikram, Rolex and Leo together in the future

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo box office

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is expected to take Rs 130 crores WW opening

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo star cast

Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo in Tamil Nadu

The film should make Rs 40 crores plus on opening day

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo craze

The movie should get opening of Rs 10 crores in Kerala as well

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most gruesome murder mysteries on OTT that'll keep you guessing till the very end

 

 Find Out More