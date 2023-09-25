Leo, Ganapath and more big Dussehra releases that promise an entertaining October

Take a look at new releases during Dussehra festival 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
October month will witness some of the biggest releases in Bollywood and South Indian film industry both.
Dussehra will fall on 24th October and here are some of the much-awaited films set to release during the festival week.
Films starring Tiger Shroff, Thalapathy Vijay, Kangana Ranaut and more promises an entertaining month.
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer dystopian sports action film will release on 20 October 2023 during Dussehra festivities.
Thalapathy Vijay's most awaited film Leo is scheduled to release on 19th October.
A sequel of 2014 film Yaariyan will release on 20th October.
Kangana Ranaut's film based on real story will open in cinemas on 20th October.
John Abraham and Manushi Chillar's film is also expected to release during the Dussehra festival.
Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's film is also set to release on 20th October.
Other movies releasing in October are Mission Raniganj and Thankyou for Coming.
