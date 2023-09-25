Leo, Ganapath and more big Dussehra releases that promise an entertaining October

Take a look at new releases during Dussehra festival 2023

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Big releases in October

October month will witness some of the biggest releases in Bollywood and South Indian film industry both.

Movies during Dussehra

Dussehra will fall on 24th October and here are some of the much-awaited films set to release during the festival week.

Entertaining October

Films starring Tiger Shroff, Thalapathy Vijay, Kangana Ranaut and more promises an entertaining month.

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer dystopian sports action film will release on 20 October 2023 during Dussehra festivities.

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay’s most awaited film Leo is scheduled to release on 19th October.

Yaariyan 2

A sequel of 2014 film Yaariyan will release on 20th October.

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut’s film based on real story will open in cinemas on 20th October.

Tehran

John Abraham and Manushi Chillar’s film is also expected to release during the Dussehra festival.

Visfot

Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s film is also set to release on 20th October.

Other October releases

Other movies releasing in October are Mission Raniganj and Thankyou for Coming.

