Leo, Ganapath and more Indian movies to create fireworks at the box office this Dussehra 2023

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Dussehra x Indian Cinema

Indian cinema is in for an exciting Dussehra this year.

New movies releasing during Dussehra

Dussehra falling on 24th October will see various new movies in theaters bringing a light of joy for moviegoers.

Exciting October

Several movies starring star actors like Tiger Shroff, Thalapathy Vijay, and Kangana Ranaut among others will release during Dussehra festive week.

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath is a dystopian movie set to release on 20th October.

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas revolves around the journey of female fighter pilot Tejas Gill. The film will release on 20th October.

Leo

Thapathy Vijay’s gangster drama Leo is highly awaited pan-India fil slated to release on 19th October.

Tiger Nageswara Rao

This is a biographical period action thriller film starring Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon.

Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari a Telugu-language action comedy-drama film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna will release on 19th October.

Ghost

Ghost starring Shivarajkumar is an upcoming action-packed thriller film releasing on 19th October.

Yaariyan 2

Yaariyan 2 is a heartwarming movie centered around three cousins. Divya Khosla Kumar starrer will release on 20th October.

