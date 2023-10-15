Leo, Ganapath and more Indian movies to create fireworks at the box office this Dussehra 2023

Take a look at upcoming new movies releasing during Dussehra 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Indian cinema is in for an exciting Dussehra this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dussehra falling on 24th October will see various new movies in theaters bringing a light of joy for moviegoers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Several movies starring star actors like Tiger Shroff, Thalapathy Vijay, and Kangana Ranaut among others will release during Dussehra festive week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath is a dystopian movie set to release on 20th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas revolves around the journey of female fighter pilot Tejas Gill. The film will release on 20th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thapathy Vijay’s gangster drama Leo is highly awaited pan-India fil slated to release on 19th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a biographical period action thriller film starring Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagavanth Kesari a Telugu-language action comedy-drama film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna will release on 19th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghost starring Shivarajkumar is an upcoming action-packed thriller film releasing on 19th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yaariyan 2 is a heartwarming movie centered around three cousins. Divya Khosla Kumar starrer will release on 20th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!