Leo, Jawan, Gadar 2 and more: Top 10 highest opening day grossers of 2023 so far

Thalapthy Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and more stars who have delivered box office hits this years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay released on October 19, 2023 and it has taken a smashing start at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, Leo's first day worldwide collection is expected to be more than Rs 140 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prior to Leo, Prabhas' film Adipurush did such crazy business on day 1. Its first day worldwide collection was Rs 136.84 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan took a bumper opening. Its first day collection was Rs 129.1 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The next on the list is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that released in January 2023. The film did a worldwide collection of Rs 106 crores on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's entertaining action thriller did a business of Rs 72 crores worldwide on its first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Sunny Deol's film did an opening business of Rs 47.3 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another hit film of 2023 is Veera Simha Reddy that reportedly did a worldwide business of Rs 47.30 crores on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's film that released in multiple languages did a business of Rs 47.20 crores on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie starring Chiranjeevi did a good business on its opening day. Its worldwide gross collection was Rs 44.60 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar's action thriller did a worldwide gross collection of Rs 39.60 crores approximately on its opening day, as reported by Janbharat Times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie did a business of Rs 22.1 crores approximately worldwide on its day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
