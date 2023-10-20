Leo, Jawan, Gadar 2 and more: Top 10 highest opening day grossers of 2023 so far

Thalapthy Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and more stars who have delivered box office hits this years.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Leo takes BO by storm

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay released on October 19, 2023 and it has taken a smashing start at the box office.

Leo box office day 1

As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, Leo's first day worldwide collection is expected to be more than Rs 140 crores.

Adipurush day 1 BO

Prior to Leo, Prabhas' film Adipurush did such crazy business on day 1. Its first day worldwide collection was Rs 136.84 crores approximately.

Jawan day 1 BO

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan took a bumper opening. Its first day collection was Rs 129.1 crores.

Pathaan day 1 BO

The next on the list is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that released in January 2023. The film did a worldwide collection of Rs 106 crores on day 1.

Jailer day 1 BO

Rajinikanth's entertaining action thriller did a business of Rs 72 crores worldwide on its first day.

Gadar 2 day 1 BO

As per reports, Sunny Deol's film did an opening business of Rs 47.3 crores.

Veera Simha Reddy day 1 BO

Another hit film of 2023 is Veera Simha Reddy that reportedly did a worldwide business of Rs 47.30 crores on its opening day.

Varisu day 1 BO

Thalapathy Vijay's film that released in multiple languages did a business of Rs 47.20 crores on day 1.

Waltair Veerayya day 1 BO

The movie starring Chiranjeevi did a good business on its opening day. Its worldwide gross collection was Rs 44.60 crores.

Thunivu BO day 1

Ajith Kumar's action thriller did a worldwide gross collection of Rs 39.60 crores approximately on its opening day, as reported by Janbharat Times.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar BO day 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie did a business of Rs 22.1 crores approximately worldwide on its day 1.

