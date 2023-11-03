Leo, Jigarthanda and more Tamil new movies to watch in November on OTT and theaters
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Jigarthanda Double X will release in theaters on 10th November.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil movie Japan will release in theaters on 10th November.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster Leo is expected to make its digital premiere in November on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan’s Tamil version is available on Netflix from 2nd November 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruva Natchathiram is slated to release on 24th November 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Road will be available on Aha soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raththam will be available online from 3rd November on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Irugapattru digital rights have been bought be Netflix and will stream in November.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sila Nodigalil is releasing on 24th November.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthi's directorial Raid will open in cinemas on 12th November.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 worst Bollywood films steaming on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More