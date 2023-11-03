Leo, Jigarthanda and more Tamil new movies to watch in November on OTT and theaters

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Jigarthanda Double X will release in theaters on 10th November.

Tamil movie Japan will release in theaters on 10th November.

Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster Leo is expected to make its digital premiere in November on Netflix.

Jawan’s Tamil version is available on Netflix from 2nd November 2023.

Dhruva Natchathiram is slated to release on 24th November 2023.

The Road will be available on Aha soon.

Raththam will be available online from 3rd November on Amazon Prime Video.

Irugapattru digital rights have been bought be Netflix and will stream in November.

Sila Nodigalil is releasing on 24th November.

Karthi's directorial Raid will open in cinemas on 12th November.

