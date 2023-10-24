Leo, Kabir Singh, Housefull 4 and other films that did well at box office despite poor to average reviews from critics

Leo, Kabir Singh, Housefull 4 and other films that raked in good money at the box office even though they did not impress critics muchSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has made above Rs 400 crores worldwide as per Comscore
Many critics and netizens felt the movie was average; terming it Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest
It has made more than Rs 200 crores in India. It is not the only poorly rated film to make millions
In 2019, critics slammed Kabir Singh for glorifying misogyny and sexism
However, Kabir Singh made above Rs 250 crores at the box office
Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 got average ratings but managed to more than recover its budget
Housefull 4 made on a budget of Rs 80 crores raked in close to Rs 250 cr despite poor reviews
Luka Chuppi was also one movie did great business despite average reviews
Of late, Dream Girl 2 made Rs 100 crore plus despite average to low reviews
It is one of the poorly rated Salman Khan movies to mint a lot of money
