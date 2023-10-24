Leo, Kabir Singh, Housefull 4 and other films that did well at box office despite poor to average reviews from critics

Leo, Kabir Singh, Housefull 4 and other films that raked in good money at the box office even though they did not impress critics much

Urmimala Banerjee

Leo roars at box office

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has made above Rs 400 crores worldwide as per Comscore

Leo poor ratings

Many critics and netizens felt the movie was average; terming it Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest

Leo box office in India

It has made more than Rs 200 crores in India. It is not the only poorly rated film to make millions

Kabir Singh

In 2019, critics slammed Kabir Singh for glorifying misogyny and sexism

Kabir Singh box office

However, Kabir Singh made above Rs 250 crores at the box office

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 got average ratings but managed to more than recover its budget

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 made on a budget of Rs 80 crores raked in close to Rs 250 cr despite poor reviews

Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi was also one movie did great business despite average reviews

Dream Girl 2

Of late, Dream Girl 2 made Rs 100 crore plus despite average to low reviews

Jai Ho

It is one of the poorly rated Salman Khan movies to mint a lot of money

