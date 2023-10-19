Leo Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay fans declare it 'industry-hit'; others call it weakest Lokesh Kanagaraj film

Leo Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay fans feel he has given one of his best performances but neutral audience believe that Lokesh Kanagaraj's earlier works were better than this filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
Finally, Leo has arrived in cinemas all over IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Thalapathy Vijay has delivered a stellar performance in the film as per fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The first half of Leo is very good, and placement of Badass song is perfectSource: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the complaints is that the baddies are not evil enough as per neutral fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A lot of people feel the second half could have been way betterSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The chemistry between the two actors is superb as per audienceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Critics feel this is one of the weakest films of Lokesh Kanagaraj's repertoireSource: Bollywoodlife.com
They feel parts of the movie are brilliant but it lacks constant engagementSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The crazy screenplay, hyena moment, BGM and Vijay are highlightsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is expected to take an opening of Rs 130 crores worldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com
