Leo Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay fans declare it 'industry-hit'; others call it weakest Lokesh Kanagaraj film

Leo Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay fans feel he has given one of his best performances but neutral audience believe that Lokesh Kanagaraj's earlier works were better than this film

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Leo Movie Review

Finally, Leo has arrived in cinemas all over India

Leo: Vijay in top form

It seems Thalapathy Vijay has delivered a stellar performance in the film as per fans

Leo first half

The first half of Leo is very good, and placement of Badass song is perfect

Leo: Low key baddies

One of the complaints is that the baddies are not evil enough as per neutral fans

Leo: Second half

A lot of people feel the second half could have been way better

Leo: Vijay and Trisha chemistry

The chemistry between the two actors is superb as per audience

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj review

Critics feel this is one of the weakest films of Lokesh Kanagaraj's repertoire

Leo: Inconsistent effort

They feel parts of the movie are brilliant but it lacks constant engagement

Leo: High points

The crazy screenplay, hyena moment, BGM and Vijay are highlights

Leo box office

The movie is expected to take an opening of Rs 130 crores worldwide

