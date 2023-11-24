Leo on OTT and other Top 11 South Indian action thrillers to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay’s recently released film Leo is now streaming on Netflix.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Valimai headlined by Ajith Kumar is available on Zee 5.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth is a gripping action thriller film streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara explores the folklore of Karnataka. Watch it on Netflix.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Kaithi on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around a prisoner who is out to meet his daughter but gets involved in a drug racket.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

S Shankar's directorial Anniyan can be watched on Zee 5.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Lucifer starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha is a cat and mouse chase between a police officer and ruthless gangster. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal is available on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a crime case investigation.

Source:Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 best films to watch with your partner on OTT on a cozy winter evening

 

 Find Out More