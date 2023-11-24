Leo on OTT and other Top 11 South Indian action thrillers to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay’s recently released film Leo is now streaming on Netflix.
Valimai headlined by Ajith Kumar is available on Zee 5.
Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth is a gripping action thriller film streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara explores the folklore of Karnataka. Watch it on Netflix.
Kaithi on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around a prisoner who is out to meet his daughter but gets involved in a drug racket.
S Shankar's directorial Anniyan can be watched on Zee 5.
Lucifer starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Vikram Vedha is a cat and mouse chase between a police officer and ruthless gangster. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal is available on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a crime case investigation.
