Leo, Ponniyin Selvan and more Top 10 Trisha Krishnan movies and their box office collection

Take a look at Trisha Krishnan's box office report.
Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide in just 5 days.
Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan made a business of Rs 500 crore globally.
The second part Ponniyin Selvan 2 minted Rs 350 crore at global box office.
Rajinikanth and Trisha Krishnan starrer hit Rs 200 crore mark at global box office.
Romance drama co-starring Vijay Sethupathi minted Rs 50 crore worldwide.
Trisha Krishnan's Hindi movie with Akshay Kumar minted RS 62.77 crore at the box office.
Aranmanai 2 earned Rs 39 crore at the box office.
Ghilli was a blockbuster collecting Rs 105 crore.
Hey Jude earned Rs 50 crore at the box office.
Mounam Pesiyadhe starring Surya alongside Trisha turned out to be a box office hit.
