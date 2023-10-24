Leo, Ponniyin Selvan and more Top 10 Trisha Krishnan movies and their box office collection

Take a look at Trisha Krishnan's box office report.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Leo

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide in just 5 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan made a business of Rs 500 crore globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan II

The second part Ponniyin Selvan 2 minted Rs 350 crore at global box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Petta

Rajinikanth and Trisha Krishnan starrer hit Rs 200 crore mark at global box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

96

Romance drama co-starring Vijay Sethupathi minted Rs 50 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatta Meetha

Trisha Krishnan’s Hindi movie with Akshay Kumar minted RS 62.77 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aranmanai 2

Aranmanai 2 earned Rs 39 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghilli

Ghilli was a blockbuster collecting Rs 105 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hey Jude

Hey Jude earned Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mounam Pesiyadhe

Mounam Pesiyadhe starring Surya alongside Trisha turned out to be a box office hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: World Cup 2023: Adorable pics of Afghanistan cricket players with their kids which will melt your hearts

 

 Find Out More