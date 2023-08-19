Leo: Pre-release numbers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer raise the hype for the movie

With a star-studded cast and promising storyline, Leo has managed to fetch significant deals across various segments of its pre-release business, showcasing its potential in the entertainment arena.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Regional Rights

The Tamil Nadu (TN) rights for Leo have been secured at a staggering Rs 90 crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In the Telugu states, the rights have been acquired for Rs 20 crore

Demand in Karnataka

Karnataka has contributed Rs 12 crore to the pre-release business, with the film's rights secured for the Bengaluru region.

Overseas

Leo has also struck an impressive deal for its overseas release at a whopping Rs 55 crore

North India

In North India, Leo has managed to secure rights for around Rs 10 crore for its own release.

Broadcast and Streaming Rights

The Hindi satellite rights were sold for Rs 22 crore, a clear indicator of the film's appeal beyond language barriers.

Broadcast Rights

The television rights for Leo have been picked up by SUN TV for a substantial Rs 70 crore

Streaming Rights

Streaming giant Netflix has acquired its streaming rights for an impressive Rs 125 crore

