Leo set to enter the Top 10 highest-grossing Hindi dubbed versions of South films, check complete list
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay has made new records within a short span of its release.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial is now set to debut in the list of highest-grossing Hindi dubbed versions of South films.
Leo has reportedly collected Rs 24.05 crore from the Hindi version at the box office.
The film is likely to soon surpass Kabali’s collection of Rs 28 crore to make a new record.
Check out the top 10 highest-earning Hindi dubbed versions of South films at the Indian box office
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has minted Rs 511 crores in Hindi dubbed.
KGF Chapter 2 had an impressive business of Rs 434.62 crores in Hindi language.
RRR collected Rs 277 crores only from the Hindi viewing audience.
2.0 earned Rs 188 crores in the Hindi market.
Baahubali: The Beginning collected Rs 120 crores.
Pushpa earned Rs 106 crores from the dubbed version.
Kantara collected Rs 81.10 crores in the Hindi version.
KGF Chapter 1 made a business of Rs 44.09 crores in Hindi belt.
Karthikeya 2 collected Rs 30 crores in Hindi.
Kabali earned Rs 28 crores in the Hindi version.
