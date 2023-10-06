Leo star Sanjay Dutt talks about his jail time; 'Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan...'

Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about his time in jail and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Sanjay Dutt was jailed for five years for illegal possession of arms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor spent the five years in Yerwada Jail, Pune.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an episode of Star vs Food Survival, Sanjay Dutt shed light on his time in jail.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He recalled how his friends like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others stood by him during his tough time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He recalled a pic taken outside Thane jail and said, 'Anna, Akshay, Ajay, Shah Rukh, everybody came and wished me well.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt said that there was no point overthinking as he knew that he isn't going to get any respite from serving the jail term.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt stated that he used this time to learn cooking, scriptures and more. He also started working outSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2016, Sanjay Dutt was released from jail. He came out as reformed man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt's golden period had begun and he signed films one after the other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt became a very popular face down South as he appeared as dreaded villain in KGF 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now Sanjay Dutt is going to be seen in Leo along with Thalapathy Vijay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo is going to release on October 19.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!