Leo star Sanjay Dutt talks about his jail time; 'Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan...'

Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about his time in jail and more.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Sanjay Dutt case

Sanjay Dutt was jailed for five years for illegal possession of arms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt jail term

The actor spent the five years in Yerwada Jail, Pune.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt on his time in jail

In an episode of Star vs Food Survival, Sanjay Dutt shed light on his time in jail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends for support

He recalled how his friends like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others stood by him during his tough time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju We'Re With You

He recalled a pic taken outside Thane jail and said, 'Anna, Akshay, Ajay, Shah Rukh, everybody came and wished me well.'

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No respite

Sanjay Dutt said that there was no point overthinking as he knew that he isn't going to get any respite from serving the jail term.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How he spent his time?

Sanjay Dutt stated that he used this time to learn cooking, scriptures and more. He also started working out

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reformed and how

In 2016, Sanjay Dutt was released from jail. He came out as reformed man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golden period

Sanjay Dutt's golden period had begun and he signed films one after the other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF star

Sanjay Dutt became a very popular face down South as he appeared as dreaded villain in KGF 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo Next

Now Sanjay Dutt is going to be seen in Leo along with Thalapathy Vijay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo release date

Leo is going to release on October 19.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TRP Report Week 39: Anupamaa faces threat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, YRKKH grabs third spot

 

 Find Out More