Leo star Thalapathy Vijay, Sunny Deol and more stars who entered politics
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Months ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Thalapathy Vijay has announced his own party called Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He and his party will reportedly take part in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He has promised a corruption-free, progressive, and secular government.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Bachchan joined the Samajwadi Party in 2004. She is an active member of parliament representing UP.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2004, Hema Malini also joined politics with the Bharatiya Janta Party. She represents the Mathura constituency.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan joined Congress in 1984 but resigned three years down the line.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan was earlier a part of Praja Rajyam. He formed his own party, JanaSena Party in 2014.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra joined the BJP and represented Bikaner constituency from 2004 to 2009.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kirron Kher joined the BJP in 2009 and represents Chandigarh Constituency.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2019, Sunny Deol joined the BJP. He represents the Gurdaspur constituency. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urmila Matondkar has her tryst with politics as well. She contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under INC. In 2020, she joined Shiv Sena.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi formed Praja Rajya in 2008. It reportedly dissolved in 2011.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan formed his own party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, in 2018.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth also joined politics. He formed his own party in 2017, Rajini Makkal Mandram, which reportedly lasted till 2021.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
