Leo star Thalapathy Vijay, Sunny Deol and more stars who entered politics

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024

Months ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Thalapathy Vijay has announced his own party called Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. 

He and his party will reportedly take part in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He has promised a corruption-free, progressive, and secular government. 

Jaya Bachchan joined the Samajwadi Party in 2004. She is an active member of parliament representing UP.

In 2004, Hema Malini also joined politics with the Bharatiya Janta Party. She represents the Mathura constituency. 

Amitabh Bachchan joined Congress in 1984 but resigned three years down the line. 

Pawan Kalyan was earlier a part of Praja Rajyam. He formed his own party, JanaSena Party in 2014. 

Dharmendra joined the BJP and represented Bikaner constituency from 2004 to 2009.

Kirron Kher joined the BJP in 2009 and represents Chandigarh Constituency. 

In 2019, Sunny Deol joined the BJP. He represents the Gurdaspur constituency. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

Urmila Matondkar has her tryst with politics as well. She contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under INC. In 2020, she joined Shiv Sena. 

Chiranjeevi formed Praja Rajya in 2008. It reportedly dissolved in 2011. 

Kamal Haasan formed his own party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, in 2018. 

Rajinikanth also joined politics. He formed his own party in 2017, Rajini Makkal Mandram, which reportedly lasted till 2021. 

