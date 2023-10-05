Leo star Thalapathy Vijay's Top 10 biggest box office hits

Here's a look at Thalapathy Vijay films that turned out to be great success stories.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Bigil with Atlee

Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil was a sports drama that saw him as a football coach. As per IMDB, the film made a worldwide gross of Rs 304 crores.

Varisu with Vamshi Paidipally

With this film, Thalapathy Vijay proved his acting chops as he portrayed a character with layers. The film made a worldwide gross of Rs 303 crores.

Mersal with Atlee

Not one or two, Thalapathy Vijay played a triple role in this crime drama leading to its box office success. The movie made a worldwide gross of Rs 257 crores.

Sarkar with A.R. Murugadoss

The film that deals with corruption during elections made a worldwide gross of Rs 253 crores.

Master with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Thalapathy Vijay turns a messiah for small children who are exploited by mafias in this film. The engaging film made Rs 243 crores worldwide.

Beast with Nelson Dilipkumar

Thalapathy Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar make for a fabulous actor-director combo. The movie about a spy rescuing hostage from a hijacked mall made Rs 235 crores.

Theri with Atlee

In Theri, the ace actor plays dual roles with perfection. The film made a worldwide gross of Rs 153 crores.

Thuppakki with A.R. Murugadoss

Another blockbuster hit of Thalapathy Vijay is Thuppakki where he plays an Army officer. The movie made Rs 127 crores approximately.

Kaththi with A.R. Murugadoss

The film was among the highest grossing films of the year 2014 as it made Rs 126.8 crores worldwide.

Bhairavaa with Bharathan

Thalapathy Vijay is the king of Rs 100 crores club. His 2017 film made Rs 112 crores worldwide.

Leo next

The next big release of Thalapathy Vijay is Leo. Fans are desperately waiting for its trailer to release.

Release date

The film helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj is going to release on October 19, 2023.

