Leo star Thalapathy Vijay's Top 10 biggest box office hits

Here's a look at Thalapathy Vijay films that turned out to be great success stories.
Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil was a sports drama that saw him as a football coach. As per IMDB, the film made a worldwide gross of Rs 304 crores.
With this film, Thalapathy Vijay proved his acting chops as he portrayed a character with layers. The film made a worldwide gross of Rs 303 crores.
Not one or two, Thalapathy Vijay played a triple role in this crime drama leading to its box office success. The movie made a worldwide gross of Rs 257 crores.
The film that deals with corruption during elections made a worldwide gross of Rs 253 crores.
Thalapathy Vijay turns a messiah for small children who are exploited by mafias in this film. The engaging film made Rs 243 crores worldwide.
Thalapathy Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar make for a fabulous actor-director combo. The movie about a spy rescuing hostage from a hijacked mall made Rs 235 crores.
In Theri, the ace actor plays dual roles with perfection. The film made a worldwide gross of Rs 153 crores.
Another blockbuster hit of Thalapathy Vijay is Thuppakki where he plays an Army officer. The movie made Rs 127 crores approximately.
The film was among the highest grossing films of the year 2014 as it made Rs 126.8 crores worldwide.
Thalapathy Vijay is the king of Rs 100 crores club. His 2017 film made Rs 112 crores worldwide.
The next big release of Thalapathy Vijay is Leo. Fans are desperately waiting for its trailer to release.
The film helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj is going to release on October 19, 2023.
